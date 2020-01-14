TEVA Stock Isn’t a Cure For Anything That Ails Investors

Soon after KÃÂ¥re Schultz was named chief executive of Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) in 2017, he toldÃÂ Bloomberg TVÃÂ that he was Ã¢ÂÂthe kind of person who likes (a) challenge and (is) inspired by challenges.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ
The Dane certainly got what he wanted and holders of TEVA stock are paying the price.
ÃÂ At the time of SchultzÃ¢ÂÂs hiring, Teva was thanks to its ill-advised $40.5 billion acquisition of AllerganÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) Actavis generic drug businesses in 2015, a deal so bad that it nearly drove Teva out of business. Teva took a $6.1 billion write-down on the Actavis transaction and announced a three-year restructuring plan, laying off 25% of its workforce, roughly 14,000 people. The company also shuttered operations in 44 countries and overhauled its senior management.
While SchulzÃ¢ÂÂs cost-cutting has reduced TevaÃ¢ÂÂs debt by more than $8 billion, it will take more to bolster the companyÃ¢ÂÂs balance sheet. Both S&P and MoodyÃ¢ÂÂs rate TevaÃ¢ÂÂs debt as Ã¢ÂÂjunk,Ã¢ÂÂ further complicating any turnaround
Teva continues to struggle to find a replacement for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which lost its patent protection several years ago and now faces competition from generic makers. The drugÃ¢ÂÂs decline has been staggering. Copaxone generated $1 billion in revenue for Teva in the first quarter of 2016; during its most recent quarter, Teva reported North American Copaxone sales of just $271 million, a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Are Skeptical About Austedo Claims
ÃÂ The company has touted its HuntingtonÃ¢ÂÂs disease/tardive dyskinesia (TD) treatment called Austedo, which reported sales in the most recent quarter of $105 million. HuntingtonÃ¢ÂÂs disease is a fatal neurological condition, while TD describes the involuntary movements that are side effects of some psychiatric drugs. Teva is seeking FDA approval for Austedo to also be used in the treatment of TouretteÃ¢ÂÂs Syndrome, a neurological condition associated with unintended vocalizations and repetitive motions.
Wall Street analysts are skeptical whether Teva will see a hoped-for tenfold increase in the number of TD patients taking Austedo, which would result in Ã¢ÂÂpeak salesÃ¢ÂÂ of more than $2 billion, according to Fierce Pharma.
Ã¢ÂÂWe have one competitor, but between us and that one competitor, we have still only a very low level of patients receiving treatment in the U.S.,Ã¢ÂÂ Schultz said during a .ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂSo, we are quite convinced that this product can keep on growing for the foreseeable future.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ
Daunting Legal Challenges
Teva also faces some daunting legal challenges, including multiple lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that center on the companyÃ¢ÂÂs production of generic oxycodone. The U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general are investigating Teva for allegedly fixing generic drug prices. Though media reports indicate that both cases may soon be settled, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not enough of a reason to buy TEVA stock.
As my colleague ÃÂ noted recently, even if Teva somehow managed to stabilize its cash flow, it would be at least a decade before the company could pay a dividend thanks to its debt. ItÃ¢ÂÂs no wonder that BioPharma Dive putÃÂ Teva on its list of companies at Ã¢ÂÂhigh riskÃ¢ÂÂ for going bankrupt this year.
TEVA stock has tumbled more than 70% over the past three years. Short of a miracle, I see no reason for them to rebound anytime soon.
At the time of this writing Jonathan Berr didnÃ¢ÂÂt hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks.
