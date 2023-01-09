TEVA

Teva says opioids settlement to move forward in U.S.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA said on Monday there was sufficient level of participation from U.S. states and local authorities to move forward with its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the country.

The company had last year agreed to pay up to $4.25 billion, including a supply of the overdose drug naloxone, for the settlement.

