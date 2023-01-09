Teva says opioids settlement to move forward in U.S.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA said on Monday there was sufficient level of participation from U.S. states and local authorities to move forward with its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the country.

The company had last year agreed to pay up to $4.25 billion, including a supply of the overdose drug naloxone, for the settlement.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.