BioTech
TEVA

Teva Reports Positive Real-World Data For AUSTEDO And AUSTEDO XR In Treating Huntington's Chorea

June 08, 2026 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), a pharmaceuticals company, on Friday announced new data from the real-world study evaluating AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR in treating Huntington's chorea. The results were presented at the Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders congress, 2026.

Huntington's Disease (HD) is a rare, genetic, fatal neurodegenerative disorder characterized uncontrollable movements, cognitive deterioration and psychological problems. A prominent manifestation of the disease is chorea, which presents as involuntary, sudden, twisting movements and occurs in about 90% of patients.

AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) and AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine extended release) are vesicular transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors, and received FDA approval in 2017 and 2023, respectively. They are used to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

A real-world, decentralized study was conducted by the company in collaboration with the Huntington study group, to evaluate chorea and its impact on patients' and caregivers' quality of life.

The study initially surveyed patients with Huntington's to assess the disruptive effect of chorea on daily life. The non-interventional, online survey determined that patients and caregivers faced significant obstacles across social life, daily activities and in recreational work due to Huntington's chorea.

Upon initiating treatment with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR, 77% of patients reported improvements in chorea movements, as measured on the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) scale. Over 85% also stated that goals related to basic daily activities was improved with treatment. Additionally, 77% of patients showed improvements in social life, including increased emotional well-being, reduced stress and emotional burden.

TEVA closed Friday at $34.19, down 0.70%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $33.85, down 0.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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