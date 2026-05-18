Markets
TEVA

Teva Reports Gap In Tardive Dyskinesia Diagnosis Among Patients With Mood Disorders

May 18, 2026 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) on Monday announced new real-world data from the IMPACT-TD Registry showing a significant gap in diagnosing tardive dyskinesia in patients with underlying mood disorders.

The data showed that 85% of adults aged 18 to 29 with mood disorders living with tardive dyskinesia experienced moderate to severe impact from the condition, while only 23% had received a formal diagnosis.

The analysis also found that patients waited an average of more than 3.5 years to receive a formal diagnosis after involuntary movements were first recognized.

Tardive dyskinesia is a chronic movement disorder associated with certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable and repetitive body movements.

The findings were presented at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting being held May 16-20 in San Francisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.