Teva Reaffirms 2027 Financial Targets

May 29, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reaffirmed 2027 financial targets, including 30% operating profit margin, driven by growth and transformation programs. The company said its medicines franchise is on track to exceed $5 billion by 2030. AUSTEDO sales are expected to exceed $2.5 billion in sales by 2027 and exceed $3 billion by 2030.

Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, said: "Now, we are accelerating our growth into a leading biopharma company with a strong innovative medicines franchise and a powerhouse generics and biosimilars portfolio."

