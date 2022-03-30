Teva Reaches Settlement With Florida State To Resolve Opioid-Related Claims

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and its affiliates, on Wednesday has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of Florida that settles the state's and its subdivisions opioid-related claims.

The settlement will provide Florida $177 million over 15 years, as well as life-saving medicine generic Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray), valued at $84 million over 10 years.

This settlement with the state of Florida is another critical step forward in getting life-saving treatments to people suffering from opioid addiction.

Teva noted that this settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing, and the Company will continue to defend itself in court in states where we have not reached terms of a settlement agreement.

