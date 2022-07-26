US Markets
Teva reaches proposed $4.25 bln settlement of U.S. opioid lawsuits

Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA announced a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement on Tuesday that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $4.25 billion, including the amounts paid in prior settlements, to state and local governments. It also agreed to pay $100 million for Native American tribes. The funds will be spread over 13 years, the company said in an earnings statement.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Chris Reese)

TEVA

