Teva put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Teva (TEVA) with 8,983 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Dec-24 16 puts and Dec-24 15.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 7,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.53, while ATM IV is up nearly 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
