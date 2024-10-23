Teva price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Teva (TEVA) to $25 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm introduced Olanzapine into its model, noting TEV-749’s sales potential of $1B-plus.

