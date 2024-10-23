Teva price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Teva (TEVA) to $25 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm introduced Olanzapine into its model, noting TEV-749’s sales potential of $1B-plus.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TEVA:
- Teva call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Teva, Alvotech announce U.S. FDA approval of presentation of SELARSDI
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Uber said to consider Expedia bid, CSX posts Q3 miss: Morning Buzz
- Amicus price target raised to $15 from $13 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.