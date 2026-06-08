Teva Presents Positive Data For AUSTEDO And AUSTEDO XR In Treating Tardive Dyskinesia

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), a pharmaceuticals company, on Friday announced new IMPACT-TD and RIM-TD data evaluating AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR in treating Tardive dyskinesia. The data was presented at the Psych Congress Elevate conference.

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a debilitating, chronic movement disorder affecting one in four people who take certain mental health treatments. It is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, repetitive movements of the face, torso, and other body parts.

AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) and AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine extended release) are vesicular transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors, and received FDA approval in 2017 and 2023, respectively. They are used to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

IMPACT-TD is the largest real-world study of TD and evaluated patients with mild symptoms beginning AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR therapy. After three months, participant showed an improvement on the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) scale while maintaining their psychiatric stability.

The three-year, open-label RIM-TD study found that patients showed long-term responses on sustained treatment. More than 50% showed AIMS improvement within 15 weeks, and an additional 23% saw improvement after week 15.

The study found that with greater caregiver education and awareness raised through online platforms, diagnosis of TD increased significantly.

TEVA is currently trading at $34.43, up 0.53%.

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