Teva Presents New Research On Schizophrenia, Highlighting SOLARIS Trial Results For TEV-749

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced new, positive data on social functioning and quality of life from the Phase 3 Subcutaneous Olanzapine Extended-Release Injection Study (SOLARIS) trial evaluating TEV-'749 in adult patients diagnosed with schizophrenia.

In the acute treatment phase of the study (Period 1), TEV-'749 demonstrated significant improvement in social functioning and quality of life across multiple validated measures from baseline to week 8. The systemic safety profile of TEV-'749 was consistent with other approved oral formulations of olanzapine, with no new safety signals identified and no Post-Injection Delirium/Sedation Syndrome (PDSS) events reported to date.

In addition, in vitro data and interim results from a Phase 1 study evaluating the pharmacokinetic characteristics of TEV-'749 validate that its route of administration and drug delivery technology may effectively address the risk of PDSS development.

Teva also announced results of real-world analyses with UZEDY (risperidone), the Company's extended-release injectable suspension of risperidone for subcutaneous use every one or two months for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, presented at Psych Congress 2024.

Real-world analyses of UZEDY (risperidone) subcutaneous long-acting injectable have shown high adherence rates among adults with schizophrenia. These findings highlight its effective utilization, especially for those facing barriers to treatment.

