Teva Pharmaceutical's Tourette Syndrome Drug Fails to Meet Endpoints

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) announced Wednesday that two late-stage clinical trials evaluating deutetrabenazine (also known as Austedo) for use in patients with Tourette syndrome failed to meet its clinical endpoints.

A Phase 2/3 Artists 1 trial and Phase 3 Artists 2 trial were testing Teva's drug deutetrabenazine in pediatric patients with moderate to severe cases of Tourette syndrome. Tourette's is a type of neurodevelopmental disorder that typically begins in childhood, and is characterized by uncontrollable movements and sounds (tics). Approximately one to 10 out of every 1,000 children are diagnosed with some form of Tourette's.

Image source: Getty Images.

The trials sought to evaluate whether Teva's drug could help reduce the number and severity of these tics in comparison to a placebo. Although the safety profile remained solid for the drug, with the most common adverse events including headaches and fatigue, the results failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study.

Previous FDA approvals

Deutetrabenazine received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval back in 2017 to treat two separate conditions that also involve involuntary spasms and movements. The first, Huntington's disease, is a brain disorder that results in uncontrollable movements as well as emotional and thinking problems.

The second condition the FDA approved deutetrabenazine for, tardive dyskinesia, is a frequent side effect from taking antipsychotic medications.

Last week, Teva announced its fourth quarter financial results. While the results weren't that impressive, with total annual revenue falling by 8% to just $16.9, the pharmaceutical company is making progress in paying off its debts.

10 stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.