Teva Pharmaceuticals Settles Opioid-related Claims By West Virginia

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of West Virginia that settles the state's and its subdivisions opioid-related claims. Teva will provide the generic version of Narcan, valued at $27 million, over 10 years. The settlement will provide West Virginia with $75 million over 15 years in addition to $8 million in attorneys' fees and costs.

Teva Pharmaceuticals stated the settlement is another critical step forward in getting life-saving treatments to people suffering from addiction to opioids. Teva noted that the company continues to actively negotiate a national settlement.

