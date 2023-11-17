News & Insights

Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Says Generic Version Of Forteo Approved In U.S

November 17, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced Friday the approval of a generic version of Forteo in the United States. Forteo had annual sales of $609 million as of July 2023, according to IQVIA data.

Teva's generic equivalent of Forteo (teriparatide injection) utilizes the Antares Pharma, Inc. multi-dose pen device. Teriparatide injection is indicated to treat osteoporosis among certain women and men.

The market availability of the drug-device combination product in the U.S. is expected in the coming weeks.

Antares, a wholly owned subsidiary of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., and Teva are parties to an exclusive license, development and supply agreement for Teriparatide auto injector product that Teva markets in the EU and will market in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.