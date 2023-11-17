Teva Pharmaceuticals Says Generic Version Of Forteo Approved In U.S

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced Friday the approval of a generic version of Forteo in the United States. Forteo had annual sales of $609 million as of July 2023, according to IQVIA data.

Teva's generic equivalent of Forteo (teriparatide injection) utilizes the Antares Pharma, Inc. multi-dose pen device. Teriparatide injection is indicated to treat osteoporosis among certain women and men.

The market availability of the drug-device combination product in the U.S. is expected in the coming weeks.

Antares, a wholly owned subsidiary of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., and Teva are parties to an exclusive license, development and supply agreement for Teriparatide auto injector product that Teva markets in the EU and will market in the U.S.

