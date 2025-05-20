Teva Pharmaceuticals Receives Credit Rating Upgrade to BB+ from Fitch Ratings

Teva Pharmaceuticals' credit rating upgraded to BB+ by Fitch, reflecting debt reduction and positive growth outlook.

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its corporate credit rating from BB to BB+, maintaining a stable outlook. This upgrade reflects Teva's efforts to reduce debt, enhance operational flexibility, and achieve continuous revenue growth from products like AUSTEDO and AJOVY. Fitch also noted Teva's commitment to optimizing external spending and modernizing its organization, which is expected to improve operating margins. Teva's CFO, Eli Kalif, emphasized that this is the second consecutive rating upgrade from Fitch and follows a recent upgrade from Moody's, highlighting the company's financial discipline and confidence in its "Pivot to Growth" strategy. Teva remains dedicated to advancing health through innovation and broadening access to medications.

Potential Positives

Fitch Ratings Agency upgraded Teva's corporate credit rating to BB+ with a stable outlook, indicating improved financial stability and creditworthiness.

Fitch forecasts continuous revenue growth from key products AUSTEDO and AJOVY, highlighting potential for future earnings.

The upgrade reflects Teva's effective debt reduction strategy and operational improvements aimed at enhancing profit margins.

This marks the second consecutive upgrade from Fitch within a few months, following a recent upgrade from Moody’s, reinforcing confidence in Teva's financial strategy and future growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

Despite the credit rating upgrade, the press release highlights ongoing substantial risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, which may undermine investor confidence.



The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes potential challenges in executing the "Pivot to Growth" strategy, indicating that the path to achieving financial stability may not be secure.



The reliance on future projections, such as revenue growth from specific products and successful commercialization of their biosimilar pipeline, could suggest vulnerabilities if these expectations are not met.

FAQ

What is Teva Pharmaceuticals' new credit rating?

Teva Pharmaceuticals' corporate credit rating has been upgraded to BB+ with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings Agency.

What factors contributed to the credit rating upgrade?

Fitch noted Teva's progress in reducing debt, revenue growth from AUSTEDO and AJOVY, and its biosimilar pipeline as key factors.

Who commented on the Fitch ratings upgrade?

Eli Kalif, Chief Financial Officer of Teva Pharmaceuticals, expressed pride in receiving the upgrade, highlighting the company's financial discipline.

What does Teva's Pivot to Growth strategy involve?

The Pivot to Growth strategy focuses on optimizing external spending, prioritizing resources, and modernizing the organization for improved operating margins.

Where can I learn more about Teva Pharmaceuticals?

You can learn more about Teva Pharmaceuticals by visiting their official website at www.tevapharm.com.

$TEVA Insider Trading Activity

$TEVA insiders have traded $TEVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO MIGNONE sold 286,000 shares for an estimated $6,294,030

MARK SABAG (See "Remarks") sold 337,915 shares for an estimated $6,097,304

RICHARD DANIELL (Exec. VP, European Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 273,583 shares for an estimated $4,345,473 .

. ERIC A HUGHES (See "Remarks") has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,151 shares for an estimated $767,057 .

. RICHARD D FRANCIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,773 shares for an estimated $375,533 .

. CHRISTINE FOX (EVP, Head of U.S. Commercial) sold 19,388 shares for an estimated $327,085

$TEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TEVA stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$TEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Fitch Ratings Agency (“Fitch”) has raised the Company's corporate credit rating to BB+, with a stable outlook; from BB.





Fitch's report cites Teva's progress in reducing debt and improving flexibility, expects continuous revenue growth from AUSTEDO and AJOVY, as well as Teva's biosimilar pipeline. In addition, Fitch mentions that Teva's focus on optimizing external spend, prioritizing resource allocation, and modernizing its organization is expected to lead to higher operating margins.





“We are proud to receive a second consecutive upgrade from Fitch within several months, especially coming on the heels of Moody’s upgrade last Friday. This recognition reflects the strength of our financial discipline and the unwavering commitment of our teams. It’s a powerful endorsement of our Pivot to Growth strategy and a clear signal of confidence in our future,” said Eli Kalif, Chief Financial Officer, Teva Pharmaceuticals.







About Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit



www.tevapharm.com



.







Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.











Teva Media Inquiries











TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com















Teva Investor Relations Inquiries











TevaIR@Tevapharm.com











