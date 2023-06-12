News & Insights

Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Reaches Deal With Kentucky AG To Settle Price-fixing Claims

June 12, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Monday said it has reached deal with the Attorney General of Kentucky to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the drug maker.

According to the deal, Teva will pay the state $1.407 million, and the state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once payment has been made.

This is the sixth settlement of price-fixing claims that Teva has reached in the U.S. to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.