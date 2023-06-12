Teva Pharmaceuticals Reaches Deal With Kentucky AG To Settle Price-fixing Claims

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Monday said it has reached deal with the Attorney General of Kentucky to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the drug maker.

According to the deal, Teva will pay the state $1.407 million, and the state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once payment has been made.

This is the sixth settlement of price-fixing claims that Teva has reached in the U.S. to date.

