Teva Pharmaceutical's profit beats forecasts, shares jump

TEL AVIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by stronger demand for generic and over-the-counter drugs and respiratory products.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 76 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, up from 60 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 5% to $4.4 billion.

Its shares were 13.6% higher in Tel Aviv trading.

Teva said it had higher profit in Europe, North America and other international markets while economic hedging activities as well as lower operating expenses primarily related to the travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic also boosted profit.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 59 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.15 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"Stronger revenues ... along with growth in our operating and net profit, contributed to strong free cash flow and a further reduction in our net debt to $24.3 billion," Chief Executive Kare Schultz said.

North American sales of its migraine treatment Ajovy rose 44% to $29 million while sales of Austedo, its treatment for Huntington's disease, jumped 64% to $122 million. Sales in North America of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone fell 5% to $198 million.

In Europe sales of respiratory products rose 16% to $106 million mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Teva reaffirmed its 2020 forecast for adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $16.7 billion.

