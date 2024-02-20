News & Insights

Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data For Anti-TL1A Asset

February 20, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Tuesday announced positive results for its anti-TL1A or TEV-'574 asset, a human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A, which can be used for treating patients with inflammatory bowel diseases or IBD, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

According to the data, anti-TL1A showed rapid and sustained suppression of free TL1A, confirming the target engagement, along with a well-tolerated safety profile in patients with asthma.

Dr. Eric Hughes, Executive Vice President of Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva said, "We are currently investigating the efficacy and safety of anti-TL1A (TEV-'574) in IBD through the RELIEVE UCCD Phase 2 trial, which features an innovative and efficient basket study design allowing the inclusion of patients with either type of IBD".

The company stated that it had closed a deal with Sanofi to co-develop and co-commercialize anti-TL1A last year, under which Teva received an upfront payment of $500 million and will receive $1 billion as a milestone payment.

Currently, Teva's stock is climbing 1.50 percent, to $13.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.