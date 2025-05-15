Teva Pharmaceuticals Achieves Credit Rating Upgrade from Moody's to Ba1, Outlook Stable

Teva Pharmaceuticals' credit rating upgraded to Ba1 by Moody's, reflecting growth and debt reduction efforts amid a stable outlook.

Quiver AI Summary

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that Moody's Investor Services has upgraded its corporate credit rating from Ba2 to Ba1 with a stable outlook. This improvement reflects Teva's strong global presence, growth in branded products, stabilization of its generics business, and efforts in debt reduction and legal liability resolution. CFO Eli Kalif noted that the upgrade signifies the success of the company's "Pivot to Growth" strategy and is expected to enhance their cost of debt and attract more investors. Teva, a leader in biopharmaceuticals for over 120 years, is committed to advancing health through innovation and the production of generics.

Potential Positives

Moody's upgraded Teva's corporate credit rating from Ba2 to Ba1, indicating improved financial stability and reduced credit risk.

The stable outlook suggests confidence in the company's ongoing performance and strategic direction.

The rating upgrade is anticipated to lower Teva's cost of debt and enhance access to a broader base of investors, potentially benefiting future fundraising efforts.

Moody's report highlights Teva's significant global scale and ongoing growth in branded franchises, reinforcing its position in the biopharmaceutical market.

Potential Negatives

The credit rating upgrade from Moody's, while positive, reflects the company's previous Ba2 rating which indicates a more speculative investment quality, suggesting ongoing financial challenges.

The mention of “risks and uncertainties” related to the company's ability to execute its "Pivot to Growth" strategy raises concerns about future performance and stability.

The forward-looking statements caution against relying too heavily on optimistic projections, highlighting the volatility and unpredictability of the pharmaceutical market in which Teva operates.

FAQ

What recent rating change did Teva Pharmaceuticals receive from Moody's?

Teva Pharmaceuticals' corporate credit rating was raised to Ba1 with a stable outlook from Ba2 with a positive outlook.

What factors contributed to Teva's credit rating upgrade?

Key factors included significant global scale, growth in branded franchises, stabilization of generics, and focus on debt reduction.

How does the credit rating upgrade affect Teva's financials?

The upgrade is expected to improve Teva's cost of debt and expand access to a broader investor base.

What is Teva's commitment to its pharmaceutical offerings?

Teva is dedicated to developing medicines for the future, focusing on generics and biologics to meet patients' needs.

Where can I find more information about Teva Pharmaceuticals?

More information about Teva can be found on their official website at www.tevapharm.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TEVA Insider Trading Activity

$TEVA insiders have traded $TEVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO MIGNONE sold 286,000 shares for an estimated $6,294,030

MARK SABAG (See "Remarks") sold 337,915 shares for an estimated $6,097,304

RICHARD DANIELL (Exec. VP, European Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 273,583 shares for an estimated $4,345,473 .

. ERIC A HUGHES (See "Remarks") has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,151 shares for an estimated $767,057 .

. RICHARD D FRANCIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,773 shares for an estimated $375,533 .

. CHRISTINE FOX (EVP, Head of U.S. Commercial) sold 19,388 shares for an estimated $327,085

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $TEVA stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEVA forecast page.

$TEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Moody's Investor Services (“Moody's”) has raised the company's corporate credit rating to Ba1, outlook stable; from Ba2, outlook positive.





Moody's report cites the Company's strengths which include significant global scale, ongoing growth in the company’s branded franchises, stabilization of the company’s generics business, focus on debt reduction and resolution of various legal liabilities





https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/443085





.





“This is a testament to the consistent performance of Teva as a result of the company’s Pivot to Growth strategy,” said Eli Kalif, Chief Financial Officer, Teva Pharmaceuticals. “This upgrade is expected to improve both our cost of debt, and our access to an enhanced base of investors.”







About Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit





www.tevapharm.com





.







Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.











Teva Media Inquiries











TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com















Teva Investor Relations Inquiries











TevaIR@Tevapharm.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.