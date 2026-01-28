Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Turns To Profit In Q4, Announces FY26 Outlook

January 28, 2026 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), Wednesday announced the fourth quarter financial results, reporting net profit of $480 million, or $0.41 per share, attributable to the company, compared with net loss of $217 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $1.130 billion, or $0.96 per share, from $816 million, or $0.71 per share, in the previous year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Revenue went up to $4.711 billion from $4.229 billion in the prior year, mainly due to development milestone payments received in connection with the initiation of Phase 3 studies for duvakitug and from higher revenues from our key innovative products.

Looking ahead, the company sees full year 2026 revenue outlook of $16.4 - $16.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.57 - $2.77 per share.

On average, analysts anticipate earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $16.99 billion for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market hours, TEVA is trading at $32.55, up 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

