Teva Pharmaceutical Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Feb. 12, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast log on to www.ir.tevapharm.com

To participate in the call, dial 1-866-966-1396 (US) or +44 (0) 2071 928000 (International); passcode: 1459117.

A replay of the call by dialing 1-866-331-1332 (US) or +44 (0) 3333009785 (International); passcode: 1459117

