Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.02. Over the last 12 months, TEVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.83 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 4.96.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TEVA's P/B ratio of 2.50. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.35. Within the past 52 weeks, TEVA's P/B has been as high as 2.61 and as low as 1.21, with a median of 1.64.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TEVA has a P/S ratio of 1.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.49.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TEVA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

