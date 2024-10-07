Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1025 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEVA's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TEVA has gained about 67.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.5% on average. This means that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies' current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.7% so far this year, meaning that TEVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 504-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.