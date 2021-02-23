Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.76, changing hands as low as $10.39 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $13.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.

