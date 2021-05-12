Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.43, changing hands as high as $10.54 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.44 per share, with $13.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.47.

