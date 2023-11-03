Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as high as $9.11 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.085 per share, with $11.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.02.
