Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- International Markets : $597 million versus $483.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.

: $597 million versus $483.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Geographic Revenue- North America : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE : $30 million versus $59.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.5% change.

: $30 million versus $59.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.5% change. Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA : $46 million compared to the $47.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27% year over year.

: $46 million compared to the $47.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO : $282 million versus $239.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.9% change.

: $282 million versus $239.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.9% change. Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda : $381 million compared to the $391.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.

: $381 million compared to the $391.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE : $57 million versus $44.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

: $57 million versus $44.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products : $66 million compared to the $68.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $66 million compared to the $68.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products : $477 million versus $389.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

: $477 million versus $389.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE : $12 million versus $8.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $12 million versus $8.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- API sales to third parties : $128 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $128 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenue- Other- Total: $318 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.