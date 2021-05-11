Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Share Prices Have Dropped 80% In The Last Five Years

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 80% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.6% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TEVA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shareholders are down 10% for the year, but the market itself is up 51%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

