Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Has No Shortage Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had US$23.7b of debt in September 2021, down from US$25.6b, one year before. However, it does have US$2.05b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$21.7b.

NYSE:TEVA Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had liabilities of US$11.8b due within a year, and liabilities of US$24.6b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.05b in cash and US$4.05b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$30.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$9.61b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 3.1 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. More concerning, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries saw its EBIT drop by 4.7% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries created free cash flow amounting to 11% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

To be frank both Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its interest cover fails to inspire much confidence. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

