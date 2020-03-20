Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) closed at $7.26, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 46.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 22.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TEVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TEVA to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.13 billion, down 3.82% from the year-ago period.

TEVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $16.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.5% and -3.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TEVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. TEVA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, TEVA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.57, so we one might conclude that TEVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TEVA has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Generic Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

