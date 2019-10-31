Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) closed at $8.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TEVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, down 6.4% from the year-ago period.

TEVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $17.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.49% and -8.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TEVA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. TEVA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TEVA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.28.

It is also worth noting that TEVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TEVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

