Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Announces Early Tender Results and Increased Tender Caps for Note Offers

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced early results of its tender offers for various series of notes, increasing total purchase caps.

Quiver AI Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced early results for its tender offers regarding multiple series of senior notes to proactively manage its debt capital structure and extend maturity profiles. The company has raised the tender caps for its Pool 2 and Pool 3 notes from $250 million and $200 million to $350 million and $400 million, respectively, while the total maximum purchase price has increased from $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion. The offers were made to optimize debt and will be funded by proceeds from a recent public offering and cash on hand. Valid tenders before the June 2, 2025, early tender deadline will receive a $50 premium per $1,000 of notes accepted. The settlement is expected on June 5, 2025, with the offers set to expire on June 17, 2025, unless extended.

Potential Positives

Teva is proactively managing and optimizing its debt capital structure, which can improve financial stability and reduce interest costs.

The increase in the Pool 2 and Pool 3 Tender Caps indicates a strong commitment to improving the company’s financial position by managing debt levels effectively.

The expected closing of the offers with sufficient cash resources demonstrates robust liquidity and operational efficiency, enhancing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Teva's significant indebtedness could limit its ability to incur additional debt, engage in transactions, or make new investments, potentially resulting in a further downgrade of its credit ratings.

The increase in tender cap and the amounts being tendered suggest a potential liquidity issue or financial distress in managing debt obligations.

Holders of notes may be concerned about their investments as the withdrawal deadline has passed, creating a sense of urgency and limiting their options.

FAQ

What are the recent tender offer results for Teva's notes?

Teva reported early tender results for its various note series, increasing Pool 2 and Pool 3 Tender Caps to $350 million and $400 million, respectively.

What is the Total Maximum Amount for the tender offers?

The Total Maximum Amount for the tender offers has been increased to $2,300,000,000, exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest.

When is the settlement date for the notes accepted?

The settlement for the notes accepted at the Early Tender Time is expected to occur on June 5, 2025.

What is the early tender premium for the accepted notes?

Holders of accepted notes will receive an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

How can investors obtain more information about the tender offers?

Investors can contact the Information and Tender Agent, D.F. King, at (800) 967-5068 or visit the Offer Website for details.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TEVA Insider Trading Activity

$TEVA insiders have traded $TEVA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO MIGNONE sold 286,000 shares for an estimated $6,294,030

MARK SABAG (See "Remarks") sold 337,915 shares for an estimated $6,097,304

RICHARD DANIELL (Exec. VP, European Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 273,583 shares for an estimated $4,345,473 .

. ERIC A HUGHES (See "Remarks") has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,151 shares for an estimated $767,057 .

. RICHARD D FRANCIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,773 shares for an estimated $375,533.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TEVA stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEVA forecast page.

$TEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“



Teva



”) announced today the early tender results in connection with its previously announced tender offers (the “



Offers



”) as specified below for the following series of notes issued by finance subsidiaries of Teva and guaranteed by Teva:







USD 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026, CUSIP 88167AAE1 / ISIN US88167AAE10 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “



Pool 1 Notes



”);



USD 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026, CUSIP 88167AAE1 / ISIN US88167AAE10 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “ ”);



USD 4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, CUSIP 88167AAP6 / ISIN US88167AAP66 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “



Priority 2 Notes



”);



USD 4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, CUSIP 88167AAP6 / ISIN US88167AAP66 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “ ”);



EUR 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, Common Code 240660709 / ISIN XS2406607098 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. (the “



Priority 3 Notes



,” and together with the Priority 2 Notes, the “



Pool 2 Notes



”);



EUR 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, Common Code 240660709 / ISIN XS2406607098 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. (the “ ,” and together with the Priority 2 Notes, the “ ”);



USD 7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, CUSIP 88167AAS0 / ISIN US88167AAS06 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “



Priority 4 Notes



”);



USD 7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, CUSIP 88167AAS0 / ISIN US88167AAS06 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “ ”);



EUR 7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, Common Code 259280443 / ISIN XS2592804434 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. (the “



Priority 5 Notes



”); and



EUR 7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, Common Code 259280443 / ISIN XS2592804434 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. (the “ ”); and



USD 8.125% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2031, CUSIP 88167AAR2 / ISIN US88167AAR23 (Registered), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “



Priority 6 Notes



,” and together with the Priority 4 Notes and the Priority 5 Notes, the “



Pool 3 Notes



,” and the Pool 3 Notes, together with the Pool 1 Notes and the Pool 2 Notes, the “



Notes



”).







As previously announced, Teva increased the Pool 2 Tender Cap and the Pool 3 Tender Cap (each, as defined below) from $250.0 million (equivalent) to $350.0 million (equivalent) and from $200.0 million (equivalent) to $350.0 million (equivalent), respectively, in each case representing aggregate cash purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest).





In addition, Teva has exercised its discretion to further increase the pool tender cap for the Pool 3 Notes from $350.0 million (equivalent) to $400.0 million (equivalent) total purchase price (exclusive of accrued but unpaid interest) (the “



Pool 3 Tender Cap



”). The pool tender caps for the Pool 1 Notes (the “



Pool 1 Tender Cap



”) and the Pool 2 Notes (the “



Pool 2 Tender Cap



” and, together with the Pool 1 Tender Cap and the Pool 3 Tender Cap, the “



Pool Tender Caps



”) will remain unchanged. The combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) for Notes (the “



Total Maximum Amount



”) is increased from $2,250,000,000 (equivalent) to $2,300,000,000 (equivalent). Except as provided above, the terms and conditions of the Offers remain unchanged.





Teva is engaging in the Offers to proactively manage and optimize its debt capital structure, and to extend the maturity profile of its debt. Teva expects to fund the Offers with the proceeds from the registered public offering of Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands IV B.V. of debt securities that commenced concurrently with the Offers and closed on May 28, 2025, with gross proceeds, together with cash on hand, sufficient to fund the Total Consideration for Notes to be purchased pursuant to the Offers.





The respective principal amounts of all series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, June 2, 2025 (the “



Early Tender Time



”) are specified in the table below. Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time and whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will receive the applicable “Total Consideration,” (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), which already includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 or €50.00 per €1,000, as applicable, principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers (the “



Early Tender Premium



”).





The following table sets forth the early results of the Offers:



































Capped Tender Offers









Title of









Notes









Issuer









CUSIP / ISIN / Common Code









Principal









Amount









Tendered(2)









Pool Tender Caps (purchase price)(1)(2)









Acceptance









Priority









Level(3)











Pool 1 Tender Offers





3.150% Senior Notes due 2026





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V.





88167AAE1 / US88167AAE10 (Registered)





$2,602,331,000





$1,550,000,000





1









Pool 2 Tender Offers









4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V.





88167AAP6 / US88167AAP66 (Registered)





$781,072,000





$350,000,000





(equivalent)





2









3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.





XS2406607098 / 240660709 (Registered)





€532,083,000





3









Pool 3 Tender Offers









7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V.





88167AAS0 / US88167AAS06 (Registered)





$202,316,000





$400,000,000





(equivalent)









4









7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.





XS2592804434 / 259280443 (Registered)





€349,888,000





5









8.125% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2031





Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V.





88167AAR2 / US88167AAR23 (Registered)





$116,975,000





6















(1) The Pool 1 Tender Cap represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 1 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 1 Tender Offers. The Pool 2 Tender Cap represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 2 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 2 Tender Offers. The Pool 3 Tender Cap represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 3 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 3 Tender Offers. The Pool Tender Caps can be increased or decreased at Teva’s sole discretion.









(2) In order to determine whether the Total Maximum Amount (as defined below) and Pool Tender Caps have been reached, an exchange rate of $1.1443 = €1.00 will be used, as determined at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the date of the Early Tender Time.









(3) Subject to the Total Maximum Amount, the Pool Tender Caps and proration, the principal amount of each series of Notes that is purchased in each of the Offers will be determined in accordance with the applicable acceptance priority level (in numerical priority order) specified in this column.







Subject to the terms and conditions of the Offers, Teva expects that it will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time for a combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest but inclusive of tender premium) equal to approximately $2,300,000,000. The settlement for the Notes accepted by Teva in connection with the Early Tender Time is expected to take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (the “



Initial Settlement Date



”). The amount of each series of Notes that is to be purchased on the Initial Settlement Date will be determined in accordance with the acceptance priority levels and the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 19, 2025 (the “



Offer to Purchase



”), subject in each case to the Total Maximum Amount and the Pool Tender Caps.





The Withdrawal Deadline has passed and has not been extended. Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except as required by law.





The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated (as it may be extended or earlier terminated, the “



Expiration Time



”). However, as Teva intends, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offers, to accept for purchase the Total Maximum Amount on the Initial Settlement Date, further tenders of Notes prior to the Expiration Time will not be accepted for purchase.





Teva’s obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase. Teva reserves the right, subject to applicable law and the terms of the Offers, to waive any and all conditions to the Offers or to otherwise amend, extend or terminate the Offers in any respect.





BNP PARIBAS, HSBC Bank plc, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Merrill Lynch International (or their respective affiliates) are acting as the Dealer Managers for the Offers. The information and tender agent (the “



Information and Tender Agent



”) for the Offers is D.F. King. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available by contacting the Information and Tender Agent at (800) 967-5068 (toll-free), (212) 269-5550 (collect) or +44 20-7920-9700 (UK) or by email at teva@dfkingltd.com. All documentation relating to the offer, together with any updates, will be available via the Offer Website: https://clients.dfkingltd.com/teva. Questions regarding the Offers should be directed to BNP PARIBAS, at +33 1 55 77 78 94 (Europe), +1 (888) 210 4358 (U.S. Toll Free), +1 (212) 841 3059 (U.S.) or by email at



liability.management@bnpparibas.com



, to HSBC Bank plc, at +44 20 7992 6237 (Europe), +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (U.S. Toll Free), +1 (212) 525-5552 (Collect) or by email at



LM_EMEA@hsbc.com



, to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., at +39 02 7261 6502 or by email at



IMI-liability.management@intesasanpaolo.com



, to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll free), +1 (212) 834-4818 (Collect), to J.P. Morgan Securities plc at +44 207 134 2468 (Europe) or by email at



liability_management_emea@jpmorgan.com



, and to Merrill Lynch International at +44 207 996 5420 (Europe), +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free) or by email at DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com.





This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any Notes. The Offers are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.





Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.







About Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: settlement of the tender offers for certain outstanding notes; our significant indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, and may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements,” and other filings with the SEC, which are available at



www.sec.gov.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.







Teva Media Inquiries:









TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com









Teva Investor Relations Inquiries:









TevaIR@Tevapharm.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.