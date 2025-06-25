Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call following.

$TEVA Insider Trading Activity

$TEVA insiders have traded $TEVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SABAG (See "Remarks") sold 337,915 shares for an estimated $6,097,304

RICHARD DANIELL (Exec. VP, European Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 273,583 shares for an estimated $4,345,473 .

. ELIYAHU SHARON KALIF (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 55,775 shares for an estimated $952,464

ERIC A HUGHES (See "Remarks") has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,151 shares for an estimated $767,057 .

. RICHARD D FRANCIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,773 shares for an estimated $375,533 .

. MATTHEW SHIELDS (EVP, Global Operations) sold 6,206 shares for an estimated $105,627

$TEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TEVA stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.





In order to participate, please register in advance



here



to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.





A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at:



https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations



.





Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on Teva's website.







About Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit



www.tevapharm.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors”. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







Teva Media Inquiries











TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com











Teva Investor Relations Inquires











TevaIR@Tevapharm.com







