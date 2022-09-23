Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 9.3% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

A look at the shareholders of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$9.0b last week after a 9.3% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 11% for shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Teva Pharmaceutical Industries which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:TEVA Ownership Breakdown September 23rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:TEVA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Capital Research and Management Company is the largest shareholder with 9.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.1% and 2.9% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own US$39m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

