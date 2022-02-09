Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

Earnings: -$159 million in Q4 vs. $150 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q4 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $854 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $4.10 billion in Q4 vs. $4.45 billion in the same period last year.

