Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

-Earnings: -$4.35 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.31 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.97 in Q3 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $637 million or $0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.58 per share -Revenue: $3.98 billion in Q3 vs. $4.09 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $16.5 - $16.8Bln

