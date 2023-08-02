Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

Earnings: -$863 million in Q2 vs. -$232 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.77 in Q2 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $3.88 billion in Q2 vs. $3.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $15.0-$15.4 Bln

