Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q2 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$232 million in Q2 vs. $207 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q2 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $754 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.79 billion in Q2 vs. $3.91 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $15.0 – $15.6 Bln

