Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

-Earnings: $140 million in Q2 vs. -$689 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $605 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $3.87 billion in Q2 vs. $4.18 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $16.6 - $17 Bln

