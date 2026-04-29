Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $369 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $621 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $3.98 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $369 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $3.98 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.57 To $ 2.77 Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.4 B To $ 16.8 B

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