Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

Earnings: -$205 million in Q1 vs. -$955 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $457 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $3.66 billion in Q1 vs. $3.66 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.4 Bln

