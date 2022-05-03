Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):

Earnings: -$955 million in Q1 vs. $77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.86 in Q1 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $609 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $3.66 billion in Q1 vs. $3.98 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $15.4 - $16.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.