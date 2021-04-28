Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $77 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $3.98 billion from $4.36 billion last year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $835 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $3.98 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.70 Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 -16.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.