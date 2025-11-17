Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (TEVA) Price Target Increased by 16.51% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TEVA) has been revised to $0.06 / share. This is an increase of 16.51% from the prior estimate of $0.06 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.06 to a high of $0.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.75% from the latest reported closing price of $25.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.34%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 709,862K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 41,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,761K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 23.06% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 38,920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 37,697K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,390K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 32,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,685K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 31,487K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,363K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 9.59% over the last quarter.

