Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $256,004, and 4 are calls, amounting to $166,000.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $25.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.14 $0.91 $0.92 $17.00 $114.6K 6.4K 2.8K TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.55 $5.55 $13.00 $55.5K 75 200 TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.35 $5.55 $13.00 $55.5K 75 0 TEVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.21 $0.81 $0.98 $17.00 $49.0K 6.4K 1.3K TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.08 $1.02 $1.05 $17.00 $40.6K 6.4K 862

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

In light of the recent options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Currently trading with a volume of 4,546,905, the TEVA's price is down by -1.02%, now at $16.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

