Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,712, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $290,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.47 $1.43 $1.43 $17.00 $71.5K 19.2K 781 TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.14 $2.1 $2.1 $17.00 $42.0K 12.4K 200 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.99 $1.92 $1.92 $22.00 $35.3K 107 184 TEVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.88 $0.87 $0.88 $15.00 $30.7K 2.8K 350 TEVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.03 $2.0 $2.01 $16.00 $30.5K 35.6K 413

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

In light of the recent options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus With a volume of 3,884,473, the price of TEVA is up 2.14% at $16.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $20. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.