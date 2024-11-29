Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TEVA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 24% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,400, and 24 calls, totaling $1,648,118.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $30.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.61 $0.23 $0.55 $23.00 $418.3K 30 20.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.4 $0.2 $0.33 $25.00 $117.1K 17 18.5K TEVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.45 $0.43 $0.43 $23.00 $107.2K 30 9.9K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.55 $0.23 $0.55 $23.00 $85.2K 30 21.5K TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.25 $0.23 $0.23 $22.00 $67.9K 22.5K 13.4K

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus With a trading volume of 5,067,042, the price of TEVA is up by 0.3%, reaching $16.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

