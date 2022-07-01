Teva Pharmaceutical Appoints Eric Hughes As Chief Medical Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced Friday the appointment of Dr. Eric Hughes, MD, PhD as Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer. Hughes will begin his employment on August 1, 2022, and will be based out of Teva's U.S. headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Hughes joins Teva with nearly 20 years of experience in all phases of drug development in leading global pharmaceutical companies, most recently as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Medicine at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he was Head of the Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology Global Development Unit at Novartis.

He launched his career in the pharmaceutical industry in 2004, in early clinical research at Bristol Myers-Squibb Co. and then at Schering-Plough Research Institute.

