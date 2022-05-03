Teva Pharma Trims FY22 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) trimmed its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect ongoing impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

For fiscal 2022, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share on adjusted revenues now expected between $15.4 billion and $16.0 billion, down from the prior guidance range of $15.6 billion to $16.2 billion.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.51 per share on revenues of $15.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.