TEVA

Teva Pharma To Settle Arkansas State's Price-fixing Claims

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of Arkansas to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the company. Teva will pay the state $931 thousand. The state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates.

Teva noted that this is the fourth settlement of the price-fixing litigation that the company has reached to date. The company is discussing settlements of the price-fixing litigation with additional states in an effort to continue replicating these results.

